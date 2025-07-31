Three of the stars in the running to play Miss Moneypenny in the new James Bond film.placeholder image
Three of the stars in the running to play Miss Moneypenny in the new James Bond film. | Getty Images

Next Miss Moneypenny Odds: Here are the 12 favourites for the role in the 26th James Bond film - led by Juno Temple and Jodie Turner-Smith

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:26 BST

As debate rages over who should play James Bond, we’re taking a look at the stars in the frame for one of the film series’ other iconic roles.

It’s approaching three years since Daniel Craig hung up his tux after starring in his final James Bond film, No Time To Die.

We now know that the next film is in the works, with Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve bagging the director’s chair, following the success of his Dune franchaise.

But we’re still no closer to knowning the cast, with further doubt cast on the recuitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

The current favourite to play the British spy is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but speculation is growing over who will be cast in other recurring roles in the series.

Miss Moneypenny, or Eve Moneypenny as she is now known, has appeared in every film so far, playing a small but important part.

She is secretary to M, the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, and was most recently played by Noamie Harris.

Here are the 12 actresses most likely to be cast as Moneypenny in Bond 26, according to the experts at Gambling.com

'Ted Lasso' actress Jun Temple is the 11/10 favourite to take on the role of Miss Moneypenny in the next James Bond film.

1. Juno Temple - 11/10

'Ted Lasso' actress Jun Temple is the 11/10 favourite to take on the role of Miss Moneypenny in the next James Bond film. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has featured in a string of films including 'The Neon Demon', 'Queen & Slim' and 'After Yang'. She's a 5/4 shot to make Miss Moneypenny her next role.

2. Jodie Turner-Smith - 5/4

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has featured in a string of films including 'The Neon Demon', 'Queen & Slim' and 'After Yang'. She's a 5/4 shot to make Miss Moneypenny her next role. | Getty Images for Disney

Could the next Miss Moneypenny be Irish? If so, then 'Conversations With Friends' star Alison Oliver would be a great fit. She's a 6/4 shot.

3. Alison Oliver - 6/4

Could the next Miss Moneypenny be Irish? If so, then 'Conversations With Friends' star Alison Oliver would be a great fit. She's a 6/4 shot. | Getty Images

Kate Bellamy is best known for playing Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix series The Crown. She's 2/1 to play one of the main roles in Bond 26.

4. Meg Bellamy - 2/1

Kate Bellamy is best known for playing Kate Middleton in the sixth season of the Netflix series The Crown. She's 2/1 to play one of the main roles in Bond 26. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

