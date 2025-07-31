It’s approaching three years since Daniel Craig hung up his tux after starring in his final James Bond film, No Time To Die.

We now know that the next film is in the works, with Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve bagging the director’s chair, following the success of his Dune franchaise.

But we’re still no closer to knowning the cast, with further doubt cast on the recuitment process after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively previously handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

The current favourite to play the British spy is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but speculation is growing over who will be cast in other recurring roles in the series.

Miss Moneypenny, or Eve Moneypenny as she is now known, has appeared in every film so far, playing a small but important part.

She is secretary to M, the head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, and was most recently played by Noamie Harris.

Here are the 12 actresses most likely to be cast as Moneypenny in Bond 26, according to the experts at Gambling.com

1 . Juno Temple - 11/10 'Ted Lasso' actress Jun Temple is the 11/10 favourite to take on the role of Miss Moneypenny in the next James Bond film. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures Photo Sales

2 . Jodie Turner-Smith - 5/4 British star Jodie Turner-Smith has featured in a string of films including 'The Neon Demon', 'Queen & Slim' and 'After Yang'. She's a 5/4 shot to make Miss Moneypenny her next role. | Getty Images for Disney Photo Sales

3 . Alison Oliver - 6/4 Could the next Miss Moneypenny be Irish? If so, then 'Conversations With Friends' star Alison Oliver would be a great fit. She's a 6/4 shot. | Getty Images Photo Sales