It’s been less than two years since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa was confirmed as the 15th Doctor Who.

His second series finale is set to premiere on BBC One on Saturday, May 31, with the feature-length episode also being screened in over 450 cinemas.

But there have been rumours that Gatwa may be leaving the TARDIS for good - with no third season yet confirmed by Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise.

There’s even talk of it being the end of the road for the iconic series, which has been suffering from tumbling ratings.

Speculation has also been growing as to who - if anyone - might take over one of the biggest roles in British television.

Here are the 11 favourites, according to the experts at gambling.com.

1 . Erin Doherty - 11/10 'Adolescence' star Erin Doherty is now favourite to become the next Doctor Who - and the second woman to take on the role. She played the young Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix drama 'The Crown'. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Matt Smith - 5/4 Another star of 'The Crown' - Matt Smith played Prince Phillip in the royal drama - is the 5/4 second favourite. He's already played the Doctor, but could return to the role like his predecessor David Tennant. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Aimee Lou Wood - 11/8 Currently hot property thanks to her standout performance in season three of 'The White Lotus', Aimee Lou Wood completes the top three actors most likely to take on the part of the Timelord. She originally shot to fame in comedy series 'Sex Education', for which she won the Bafta for Best Actress. | Getty Images Photo Sales