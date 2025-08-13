It’s been two months since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa bowed out as Doctor Who in the latest series of the BBC sci-fi favourite.
He had only played the Timelord for two years - and was the 15th actor to take on the role.
Since then there’s been plenty of speculation as to what the future holds for the franchaise but there has been no announcement of a follow-up series.
The programme has been suffering from tumbling ratings, with Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise, remaining tight-lipped.
But that hasn’t stopped people wondering who the next Doctor could be be, should the show be renewed.
Here are the 15 favourites to take over ownership of the sonic screwdriver, according to the experts at gambling.com.
1. Billie Piper - 1/2
Following the shock ending of the last series of Doctor Who - when Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into Billie Piper - it's no wonder that the actress, who formerly played companion Rose, is the 1/2 hot favourite to take over the role. The only issue is that she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's far from official. | Getty Images
2. Erin Doherty - 6/4
'Adolescence' star Erin Doherty is now second favourite to become the next Doctor Who - and the second woman to take on the role. She played the young Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix drama 'The Crown'. | Getty Images
3. Matt Smith - 2/1
Another star of 'The Crown' - Matt Smith played Prince Phillip in the royal drama - is the 2/1 third favourite. He's already played the Doctor, but could return to the role like his predecessor David Tennant. | Getty Images
4. Aimee Lou Wood - 5/2
Currently hot property thanks to her standout performance in season three of 'The White Lotus', Aimee Lou Wood is the fourth most likely to take on the part of the Timelord - with odds of 5/2. She originally shot to fame in comedy series 'Sex Education', for which she won the Bafta for Best Actress. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images