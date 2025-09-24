It’s nearly four months since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa regenerated his way out of the title role of sci-fi Doctor Who.
It brought an end to his two year stewardship of the TARDIS and since then there has been fervent speculation about the future of the franchaise, co-owned by Disney and the BBC.
Stubbornly low ratings have led to some questioning whether there will be anothers series, with no announcement so far meaning it’s likely that any new episodes won’t appear until 2027 at the earliest.
But that hasn’t stopped people wondering who the 16th Doctor could be be, particularly after the shock ending of the last series.
Here are the 13 favourites to take over ownership of the sonic screwdriver, according to the experts at gambling.com.
1. Billie Piper - 8/13
Some would argue that former companion Billie Piper is already the next Doctor Who after the shock ending of the last series saw her emerge from Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration. BUT, she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's not official. She's still the favourite though - and would be a popular choice with Whovians who miss Rose. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
2. Erin Doherty - 1/1
Erin Doherty is on a high at the moment after winning this year's Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' for her role in the much-talked about Netflix hit Adolescence. She'll be in demand and has seen her odds to take over the TARDIS narrow to evens (1/1). | Getty Images
3. Whoopi Goldberg - 7/4
EGOT winner (that's the grand slam of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) Whoopi Goldberg wasn't even being talked about as a new Doctor Who until recently - but is now 7/4 third favourite. It's be a real coup for the programme makers to cast her - particularly for the important American audience. | Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
4. Matt Smith - 2/1
David Tennant returned as Doctor Who so maybe eleventh Doctor Matt Smith could do the same. In cinemas at the moment in 'Caught Stealing', he's a 2/1 shot to return to the small screen in the BBC sci-fi. | Getty Images