1 . Billie Piper - 8/13

Some would argue that former companion Billie Piper is already the next Doctor Who after the shock ending of the last series saw her emerge from Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration. BUT, she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's not official. She's still the favourite though - and would be a popular choice with Whovians who miss Rose. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images