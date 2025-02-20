Some of the names in the frame to be the next Doctor Who.Some of the names in the frame to be the next Doctor Who.
Who will be the next Doctor Who? Here are the 9 actors tipped to take over the TARDIS - including David Tennant

By David Hepburn

Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:19 GMT

If reports are to be believed then there may be a new Doctor Who sooner rather than later.

It’s been less than two years since Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa was unveiled as the 15th Doctor in BBC sci-fi Doctor Who.

But now there are reports that he’s set to hang up the sonic screwdriver after just two series - with no third season yet confirmed by Disney and the BBC, who co-own the frachaise.

The rumours have inevitably led to speculation about who will be the next actor to play the Timelord.

Here are the 9 favourites, according to the bookies.

Scottish actor David Tennant has already pulled double Doctor duties, playing both the 10th and the 14th incarnations of the time-travelling character. He'd be a popular choice to return for a third time and is the current favourite, with odds of 4/6.

1. David Tennant - 4/6

Years and Years star Lydia West is already part of the Who Universe, having voice the character Vivien in the audio play Doctor Who: The Sorcerer of Albion. She's a 4/1 shot to take on the title role next.

2. Lydia West - 4/1

As famous for his singing (as frontman of band Years & Years and the UK's recent Eurovision entry) as he is for his acting, Olly Alexander was one of the favourites to take over the role when it went to Ncuti Gatwa. Second time lucky? The bookies reckon he has a 6/1 chance.

3. Olly Alexander - 6/1

David Tennant's Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen is also tipped to helm the TARDIS. His odds are 6/1 for the role.

4. Michael Sheen

