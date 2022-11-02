News you can trust since 1817
Florence Pugh, Lindsay Lohan and Millie Bobby Brown all stars in new movies coming to Netflix in November. Cr: Netflix

New to Netflix UK: Here are 9 of the best new films coming to Netflix UK in November 2022

A much anticipated Netflix sequel, a psychological thriller starring a Hollywood a-lister and a fantasy adventure sure to please the whole family – Netflix movie selection is making sure we end the year with a bang.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

The year didn’t start fruitfully for the streaming giant, with several reports claiming that subscribers had departed the platform for the first time in over a decade but, as the end of the year closes in, the streamer is ending it in a much better place and jam packed with excellent content.

With The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities hitting Netflix in October, Netflix has made a roaring comeback.

However, the best is yet to come, so settle in with a hot drink and check out the 9 best new release films being added to Netflix in November.

1. My Name Is Vendetta - November 30

This Italian crime drama sees two old enemies go to battle as a former mafia enforcer and his feisty daughter plot their revenge on the people who killed his family.

2. Buddy Games - November 1

In this comedy, a group of friends get together to play a wild assortment of bizarre physical and mental challenges.

3. Synchronic - November 10

Two paramedics begin to question reality when they come across several bizarre deaths linked to a new drug with mind-bending effects.

Millie Bobby Brown returns for the Enola Holmes sequel as Enola takes on her first official case as a detective.

