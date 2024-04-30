Despite tough rivalry, Netflix is still the world premiere streaming service as it continues to wrack up subscribers month on month.

And it is easy to understand why, with a host of blockbuster films, riveting documentaries and original editions each and every month from as a little as £4.99.

However, the streaming platform are upping the ante even more as we enter the next month with a host of big name films landing on the streaming service.

Rumoured new James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, will team up with Brad Pitt in the hilarious all-action Bullet Train alongside a stunning new horror edition titled ‘The Black Phone’ which was a huge hit in cinemas last year.

Want to know what the best films are on on Netflix UK in May? Here are our 10 top picks.

1 . Bullet Train - May 3 Starring Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an unlucky assassin whose latest mission puts him on a collision course with four other assassins. Photo: Getty Images

2 . The Black Phone - May 3 A huge hit in the cinema last summer, The Black Phone lands on Netflix in May. The film follows a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. Photo: Netflix

3 . Unfrosted - May 3 The legendary Jerry Seinfeld's brings his comedy and satire to Unfrosted as he tells the tale of Kellogg's beloved Pop Tarts. Photo: Netflix