Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is one of the most watched documentaries on Netflix this month. Cr. Netflix.

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer

Almost 12 years ago, a string of sickening murders saw Berlin’s party scene fall into chaos. This new Netflix documentary explores one of the most shocking and appalling true crimes stories in Europe as investigators go in search of the killer. The three part docu-series is directed by documentarian Joe Berlinger, who also brought us the Ted Bundy film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ starring Zac Efron.

Together: Treble Winners

Hot on the heels of Netflix’s most popular football documentary, ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, this new Manchester City series follows Pep Guardiola and his team as they go on a quest for a memorable treble. With football superstars (and part time comedians) like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland certain to take centre stage, this is an inspiring and fun watch.

What Jennifer Did

This true crime documentary lands on Netflix on April 10 and features the shocking tale of Jennifer Pan who is forced to call 911 when she reports that her parents have been shot. The Canadian woman soon becomes the primary suspect in the case following the call and this gob-smacking docu-series will tell the tale of how one of the country’s most shocking crimes unravelled.

The Cursed

This highly rated horror mystery from 2021 was praised by critics and film fans alike on release. Set in 19th-century France, the film follows a man who arrives in a remote village to investigate a wild animal attack. However, a more sinister force appears to be at large on the manor and it is determined to keep its grip on the town forever.

The Hijacking of Flight 601