Netflix Best New Releases: Here are 5 of the best new series, films and documentaries to stream this week
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Almost 12 years ago, a string of sickening murders saw Berlin’s party scene fall into chaos. This new Netflix documentary explores one of the most shocking and appalling true crimes stories in Europe as investigators go in search of the killer. The three part docu-series is directed by documentarian Joe Berlinger, who also brought us the Ted Bundy film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ starring Zac Efron.
Together: Treble Winners
Hot on the heels of Netflix’s most popular football documentary, ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, this new Manchester City series follows Pep Guardiola and his team as they go on a quest for a memorable treble. With football superstars (and part time comedians) like Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland certain to take centre stage, this is an inspiring and fun watch.
What Jennifer Did
This true crime documentary lands on Netflix on April 10 and features the shocking tale of Jennifer Pan who is forced to call 911 when she reports that her parents have been shot. The Canadian woman soon becomes the primary suspect in the case following the call and this gob-smacking docu-series will tell the tale of how one of the country’s most shocking crimes unravelled.
The Cursed
This highly rated horror mystery from 2021 was praised by critics and film fans alike on release. Set in 19th-century France, the film follows a man who arrives in a remote village to investigate a wild animal attack. However, a more sinister force appears to be at large on the manor and it is determined to keep its grip on the town forever.
The Hijacking of Flight 601
When two armed men hijacked an airliner in mid-flight in order to apply pressure to the Colombian government and get 50 political prisoners released alongside a big ransom, a battle of wits begins. Based on a true story, this series is expected to be one of the most riveting in the month of April and adds to Netflix’s already strong true crime collection.
