Netflix has given us a host of amazing true crime documentaries in recent times, gripping and fascinating in equal measure, but The Tinder Swindler docuseries may be Netflix’s best yet.

Shows such as The Night Stalker and Tiger King have enjoyed worldwide success, as viewers tune in to discover more about the world’s most notorious criminals and their shocking and disturbing crimes.

And the streaming giant launched another sure-fire hit earlier this month with The Tinder Swindler, which has shot to the top of the streaming giants charts across the world.

The documentary, which is almost two hours long, focuses on Shimon Hayut, a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire singleton on the world’s most popular dating app, Tinder, in order to trick unsuspecting women across Europe out of thousands of pounds.

For fans of Netflix’s true crime shows, the new series is said to be one of their most shocking and intriguing productions yet, with the trailer showing the victims of conman Hayut as they reveal their heartbreaking stories and band together to seek justice.

Who is Shimon Hayut – The Tinder Swindler?

The Tinder Swindler is set to be Netflix's next true crime hit show. Photo credit: Netflix.

As shown in the documentary, he is an Israeli fraudster that made a ‘catfish’ profile on the dating app ‘Tinder’. He posed as a wealthy Russian oligarch named Simon Leviev and, in turn, managed to con his various dates out of money, including over $140,000 dollars on one occasion according to the trailer.

In 2017, he had fled to Israel in order to avoid a trial that focused on fraud-related offences. During this time, he spent a total of two years roaming Europe, making a profile as Leviev on Tinder, before taking unsuspecting dates out and convincing them to loan him money.

He was caught in late 2019, when Hayut was told to pay a total of over $43,000 in compensation to those he had conned, and he was later sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud – though he was released after serving only a third of that time behind bars.

When is The Tinder Swindler released on Netflix?

An official trailer for the documentary was released by Netflix earlier this year on January 11.

The documentary is produced by the same team who brought the hugely popular Netflix true crime series ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ which was one of the biggest hits of 2000, while they are also responsible for producing the docu-film ‘The Imposter’.

The show, which has a runtime of 115 minutes, was uploaded onto the UK version of the platform on Wednesday 2 February at 8.01am.