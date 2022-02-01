TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE Cr. Yana Blajeva / ©2021 Legendary, Courtesy of Netflix

Chuck, Michael Myers and Ghostface move aside, it’s time for horror legend Leatherface to make his comeback.

That’s right, the mass murdering maniac is returning to wage war on humanity with his iconic chainsaw after almost 50 years.

The original 1974 slasher flick The Texas Chainsaw Massacre terrified audiences across the globe on its release, with blood splattering gore shocking audiences across the globe, and now it is getting a highly anticipated sequel - via Netflix.

And this time ‘the face of madness’ will be back for more blood via streaming giant Netflix, as producers Legendary Pictures opt to place the scare-ride onto the platform, rather than a choosing a standard cinematic release.

Directed by Emmy award-winning David Blue Garcia (Tejano), the trailer for latest instalment in the Texas Chainsaw franchise reveals it is a direct sequel to the 1974 original of the same name.

The story has been penned by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, the same duo who teamed up for the 2013 Evil Dead remake and the popular Don’t Breathe series.

When is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre released on Netflix?

A short trailer for the film dropped in early December, and showed a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt Leatherface, who has been hiding in a carefully shielded world for 47 years in a remote Texas town.

Of course, waking up a chainsaw wielding maniac is not always the best idea, with the masked killer terrorising the teenagers as they try to escape the rev of his chainsaw.

The trailer also confirmed its release on Netflix for February 18.

Who is in Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Cast?

An all new cast will be starring in the sequel.

Mark Burham (DriverX) will take the role of the killer, Leatherface, while Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) takes on the role of original character Sally Hardesty – the only surviving member of the original massacre.