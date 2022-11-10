A host of haunting new true crime shows will be launching on Netflix UK this November.

Known as the home of true crime for a number of years now, the streaming giant have really upped the ante as the end of the year closes in as they get set to launch anticipated true crime documentaries that are as chilling as they are addictive.

We’ve already seen Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Conversations With A Killer and The Tinder Swindler destroy viewing numbers on the subscription service, however, some of the releases coming this month could be the biggest and best yet.

So, without further ado, here are 10 of the best new true crime TV shows and documentaries we recommend watching on Netflix this November.

1. I Am Vanessa Guillen - November 17 I Am Vanessa Guillen follows the harrowing tale of a young woman who is murdered at a US Army base and her family's fight for justice. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 3) - out now The popular true crime series returns with even more real cases of mysterious disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Capturing The Killer Nurse - November 11 This documentary looks into the crimes of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen - and how he literally almost got away with murder. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi - out now This new documentary looks at the mysterious missing person's case of Emanuela Orlandi, a young girl who lived in Vatican City and went missing after leaving a music lesson in 1983. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales