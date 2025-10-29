The BBC have confirmed that Doctor Who WILL be back - with a new 2026 Christmas special being written by Russell T Davies.

Sliding ratings during the most recent series starring Rwandan-Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa had led some to question whether there will be another series.

But BBC producers have said they remain"fully committed to the show" and will announce plans for the next series "in due course to ensure the Doctor's adventures continue".

This is despite the fact that they have parted ways with Disney+, who have shown the last two series outside the UK.

The last episode, shown earlier this year, saw Gatwa regenerated his way out of the title role, transforming into a very familiar face.

It brought an end to his two year stewardship of the TARDIS and speculation is now at fever pitch amongst fans as to who will replace him in next year’s festive special and the new series, which will presumably be broadcast in 2027.

Here are the 13 favourites to take over the Tardis, according to the experts at gambling.com .

Billie Piper - 8/13 It could be argued that former companion Billie Piper is already the next Doctor Who after the shock ending of the last series saw her emerge from Ncuti Gatwa's regeneration. BUT, crucially, she was not credited as 'The Doctor' at the end of the programme - so it's not official. She's still the favourite though - and would be a hugely popular choice with Whovians who miss Rose.

Erin Doherty - Evens Erin Doherty is on a high at the moment after winning this year's Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' for her role in the much-talked about Netflix hit Adolescence. She'll be in demand and has seen her odds to take over the TARDIS narrow to evens (1/1).

Whoopi Goldberg - 7/4 EGOT winner (that's the grand slam of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) Whoopi Goldberg wasn't even being talked about as a new Doctor Who until recently - but is now 7/4 third favourite. It's be a real coup for the programme makers to cast her - particularly for the important American audience.