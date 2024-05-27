Here are the top 10 new films coming to Netflix in May 2024. Cr. Netflix.Here are the top 10 new films coming to Netflix in May 2024. Cr. Netflix.
Here are the top 10 new films coming to Netflix in May 2024. Cr. Netflix.

Bank Holiday Netflix: Discover 10 of the best new releases perfect for a rainy holiday Monday

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 12:32 BST

Here are 10 of the best new films streaming on Netflix UK in May 2024 - including Aaron Taylor-Johnson hit Bullet Train.

Despite tough rivalry, Netflix is still the world’s top streaming service as it continues to wrack up subscribers month on month.

And it is easy to understand why, with a host of blockbuster films, riveting documentaries and original editions each and every month from as a little as £4.99.

However, the streaming platform upped the ante even more in May with a host of big name films landing on the streaming service.

Rumoured new James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, teams up with Brad Pitt in the hilarious all-action Bullet Train alongside a stunning new horror The Black Phone which was a hit in cinemas last year.

Here are the 10 freshest films to catch up during a wet bank holiday Monday.

Starring Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an unlucky assassin whose latest mission puts him on a collision course with four other assassins.

1. Bullet Train - May 3

Starring Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an unlucky assassin whose latest mission puts him on a collision course with four other assassins. Photo: Getty Images

A huge hit in the cinema last summer, The Black Phone lands on Netflix in May. The film follows a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement.

2. The Black Phone - May 3

A huge hit in the cinema last summer, The Black Phone lands on Netflix in May. The film follows a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. Photo: Netflix

The legendary Jerry Seinfeld’s brings his comedy and satire to Unfrosted as he tells the tale of Kellogg’s beloved Pop Tarts.

3. Unfrosted - May 3

The legendary Jerry Seinfeld’s brings his comedy and satire to Unfrosted as he tells the tale of Kellogg’s beloved Pop Tarts. Photo: Netflix

This documentary explores the Euro 2020 at Wembley between England and Italy as hooligans stormed Wembley.

4. The Final: Attack On Wembley - May 8

This documentary explores the Euro 2020 at Wembley between England and Italy as hooligans stormed Wembley. Photo: Netflix

