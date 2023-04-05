All Sections
Here are the 17 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best Korean drama series on Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated k-dramas on Netflix - including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Here are 17 of the most highly ranked Kdrama TV series – or Korean dramas - you can stream on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2022, 15:50 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

Finding your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a challenge, such is the abundance of great content that the streaming service have put together.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of Kdrama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 17 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her.

1. The Glory

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her.

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life.

2. Twenty Five Twenty One

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life.

As his town turn into savage monsters and cause chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive.

3. Sweet Home

As his town turn into savage monsters and cause chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive.

Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets.

4. The Silent Sea

Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets.

