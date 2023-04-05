Here are 17 of the most highly ranked Kdrama TV series – or Korean dramas - you can stream on Netflix UK.

Finding your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a challenge, such is the abundance of great content that the streaming service have put together.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of Kdrama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 17 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

The Glory The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her.

Twenty Five Twenty One In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life.

Sweet Home As his town turn into savage monsters and cause chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive.

The Silent Sea Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets.