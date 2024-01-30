Where was One Day filmed? Every Edinburgh filming location seen in 2024 Netflix drama series
After filming in Edinburgh during 2022, Netflix series One Day will be released just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Based on the best-selling book of the same name, new Netflix mini-series One Day will soon hit television screens.
Written by David Nicholls, the novel was adapted into a feature film starring Anne Hathaway in 2011, but has now been reimagined as a 14-part series telling a decades-long love story.
What is One Day about?
The show follows protagonists Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew as they reunite on the same day every year. Meeting as they both graduate from the University of Edinburgh, each episode finds the characters one year older, tracing their lives as they grow and change, both together and separately.
Best known for her role as Shruti Acharya in BBC drama This is Going to Hurt, Ambika Mod stars as Emma with The White Lotus star Leo Woodall portraying Dex.
The cast also features Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy and Jonny Weldon as well as Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson and Toby Stephens.
Where was One Day filmed?
Netflix’s One Day began filming in 2022 across several locations in Edinburgh. The show was also spotted filming in London.
As the couple both meet while studying at Edinburgh University, you can expect to see the city quite a bit. Here are all the locations in Edinburgh where the Netflix series filmed.
Old College, University of Edinburgh
Reflecting the setting of the show, filming took place at Edinburgh University’s Old College – seemingly for a scene involving a graduation ball.
Arthur’s Seat
A significant location in One Day, filming for the Netflix TV series also took place on Arthur’s Seat.
Grassmarket
Another popular spot for TV shows and films being shot in Edinburgh, the Grassmarket was another filming location for One Day.
The Vennel
In a recent still from One Day, Dex and Emma can be seen standing on the Vennel Steps. Tucked just off the Grassmarket the Vennel connects Lauriston Place with West Port via a series of steps which allow for an incredible view of Edinburgh Castle.
Viewforth, Circus Place and St Vincent Street
In addition to more recognisable parts of the city, filming locations given include more residential areas such as Viewforth, Circus Place and St Vincent Street.
One Day Netflix release date
One Day will be released on Netflix at 8am (GMT) on Thursday, February 8th.
