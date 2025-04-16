The ‘definitive’ documentary series will pull back the curtain of the infamous serial killer couple.

Netflix have announced a new true crime documentary series about notorious British serial killers Fred and Rose West.

Titled Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story, the three-part series is set for release on Wednesday, May 14.

Described as a “definitive” account of the lives and crimes of the husband and wife, the upcoming documentary will include previously unseen police video and audio recordings which show how Gloucestershire police were able to unearth the remains of the Wests’ 12 victims in order to build a case against them and bring the families of the victims closure.

The series also speaks with the family members of victims, some of whom are sharing their perspective publicly for the first time, to provide insight into the pain and trauma caused by the Wests.

Set for release in May, here’s what you need to know about Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story.

Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story release date

Netflix will release all three episodes of Fred & Rose West: A British Horror Story on Wednesday, May 14.

How many episodes are there of Netflix’s Fred and Rose West documentary series?

Spanning three episodes, the Netflix documentary will cover both Fred and Rose individually as well as the official trial.

Episode one will follow as Fred West is taken into custody and questioned about his missing daughter. While he initially denies any wrongdoing, the documentary will cover the steps which saw the horrifying truth starting to emerge.

The next episode will then focus on Rose West as the investigation unfolds and the police learn more about the couple’s dark relationship, only for them to eventually deduce that Fred couldn’t have been acting alone.