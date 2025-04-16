Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's iconic Easter Play is to feature an actor of colour in the role of Jesus for the first time - as it marks its 20th anniversary with an exploration of toxic masculinity in the traditional Bible story.

Scottish-Nigerian actor Michael Ogidi - a maths teacher from Dunfermline - will take the role, when Behold the Man is performed on Saturday in West Princes Street Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Suzanne Lofthus, artistic director of Cutting Edge Theatre, said the group’s portrayal of the play was “timely” due to the popularity of Netflix drama Adolescence, about a 13-year-old boy arrested for murder of a female classmate.

She said: “I made a commitment at the start that the play would be different every year and would speak to issues in contemporary life. Last year, we focused on telling the story through the voices of the women, so it felt right to look at the men this year and explore the different models of masculinity in the story.”

Michael Ogidi is to play the role of Jesus. | Easter Play

Ms Lofthus added: “It’s even more timely than we expected, with toxic masculinity in the news again and the Netflix drama Adolescence. The play couldn’t be more relevant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter Play has been performed in Princes Street Gardens since 2005, attracting audiences of up to 4,000, and has become an Easter tradition in the city.

It is one of the largest community theatre productions in Scotland, put together by a team of people of all faiths and none, from actors to costume makers and sound technicians.

This year the play is supported by experts from Edinburgh University’s School of Divinity who have acted as consultants - Helen Bond, professor of Christian origins, and Dr Shadaab Rahemtulla, senior lecturer in Islamic studies, who is Muslim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of masculinity was suggested by Dr Rahemtulla after he watched last year’s Easter Play.

He said: “I’m interested in questions of masculinity in my own research, and I was struck by the way Jesus related to his masculinity. I thought it would be interesting to explore that further.

“In our society, young men and boys in particular are bombarded with toxic images of what it means to be a man, that you have to be strong, even cruel, you have to be competitive, you can’t be vulnerable.

“In the play, we’re trying to reclaim masculinity in a way that is progressive and put forward positive role models.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Helen Bond, an expert in first-century Greco-Roman society, said that, for the times in which he lived, Jesus was far from a typical man and “challenged ancient notions of masculinity”.

She said: “He lived in a very patriarchal society: legally, socially, culturally, men were in charge. At times, he seemed to be part of that, going round the country with 12 male disciples, arguing with his opponents and often winning.

“But scratch the surface a little and you see a different picture, which is probably more historically accurate. He had a lot of female disciples too, and his teaching is not about being the best, the strongest. It’s about being a servant, putting other people first.”

Mr Ogidi said the representations of the life of Jesus he had grown up with all had “blue eyes and long blond hair”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad