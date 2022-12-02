News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Netflix is launching some great content in December. Cr: Netflix

Netflix Best New Series 2022: 8 new release films and TV shows on Netflix UK this week

Netflix is releasing some great new content in December. Here’s 8 of the best new release films and TV series coming to the platform this week.

By Graham Falk
7 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:29pm
 Comment

It’s difficult to recall Netflix’s worrying start to the year, such has been their roaring return to success since they were reported to have lost subscribers for the first time in a decade earlier in the year.

And now, with the year drawing to a close, the streamer has chosen the best til last, with Hollywood blockbusters, shocking true crime and all new stand-up specials launching throughout December.

Here are the 18 of the best films and TV series new to Netflix UK in December 2022 Best Of Netflix 2022: Here are 10 of the best true crime documentary TV shows on Netflix UK Best documentaries on Netflix UK: The 10 most highly rated documentaries released on Netflix in 2022

So, with the nights getting colder and darker, we’ve put together a list of the best new content streaming on the platform this coming week.

So here are 8 new releases on Netflix that we recommend you tune into this week.

1. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields - out now

The Crime Scene series returns with a visit to Texas, where bodies of murder victims are found on a stretch of land in League City area of the state.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - December 9

Cult director Guillermo Del Toro bring his nightmarish version of the Disney classic to Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. God’s Crooked Lines - December 9

This Spanish thriller is a Netflix original and follows a private detective after she checks herself into a psychiatric hospital following the mysterious death of a patient.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic - out now

The popular British comedian brings his latest stand-up to the streamer. Its a laugh out loud - and at the world around you - experience.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
NetflixHollywood