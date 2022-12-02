Netflix is releasing some great new content in December. Here’s 8 of the best new release films and TV series coming to the platform this week.

It’s difficult to recall Netflix’s worrying start to the year, such has been their roaring return to success since they were reported to have lost subscribers for the first time in a decade earlier in the year.

And now, with the year drawing to a close, the streamer has chosen the best til last, with Hollywood blockbusters, shocking true crime and all new stand-up specials launching throughout December.

So, with the nights getting colder and darker, we’ve put together a list of the best new content streaming on the platform this coming week.

So here are 8 new releases on Netflix that we recommend you tune into this week.

1. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields - out now The Crime Scene series returns with a visit to Texas, where bodies of murder victims are found on a stretch of land in League City area of the state. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - December 9 Cult director Guillermo Del Toro bring his nightmarish version of the Disney classic to Netflix. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. God’s Crooked Lines - December 9 This Spanish thriller is a Netflix original and follows a private detective after she checks herself into a psychiatric hospital following the mysterious death of a patient. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic - out now The popular British comedian brings his latest stand-up to the streamer. Its a laugh out loud - and at the world around you - experience. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales