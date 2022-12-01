Best New Releases Netflix 2022: 18 of the best films and TV series new to Netflix UK in December
These are 18 of the best new release movies and television shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2022.
After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade at the start of 2022, Netflix have roared back with a host of stunning new films and television shows.
With the year drawing to a close, the packed list of great content continues to come as we head into December.
The launch of some exciting bizarre new true crime shows, the return of much series, and a host of documentaries and licensed material coming to Netflix this week, it is easy to understand why Netflix are still clearly world’s top streaming service.
As the nights getting darker, we’ve put together a perfect list of the best new content streaming on the platform this coming week.