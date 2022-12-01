These are 18 of the best new release movies and television shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2022.

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade at the start of 2022, Netflix have roared back with a host of stunning new films and television shows.

With the year drawing to a close, the packed list of great content continues to come as we head into December.

The launch of some exciting bizarre new true crime shows, the return of much series, and a host of documentaries and licensed material coming to Netflix this week, it is easy to understand why Netflix are still clearly world’s top streaming service.

As the nights getting darker, we’ve put together a perfect list of the best new content streaming on the platform this coming week.

1. Troll - out now An explosion in the Norwegian mountains wakes a choatic and destructive ancient troll - and there is only person who can stop it.

2. The Masked Scammer - out now The latest fascinating true crime drama from Netflix follows a masked conman who scammed French elites out of millions.

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - December 23 The sequel to Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed murder mystery 'Knives Out' lands exclusively on Netflix in time for Christmas day and stars Daniel Craig in the lead role once again.

4. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - December 15 The comedy spoof starring Jason Bateman follows a Christmas themed 'whodunit' as the cast try to work out who killed Santa Claus.