Here are 18 of the best new release films on Netflix UK this month, including Adam Driver’s Oscar hopeful White Noise.

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade at the start of 2022, Netflix have roared back with a host of stunning new films and television shows.

The launch of some exciting bizarre new true crime shows, the return of much series, and a host of documentaries and licensed material launched on Netflix in December to ensure Netflix are ended the year as the world’s number one streaming service.

Here is a list of the best new films on Netflix launched on Netflix in December.

1. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - December 15 The comedy spoof starring Jason Bateman follows a Christmas themed 'whodunit' as the cast try to work out who killed Santa Claus. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Pinocchio - December 9 Award winning director Guillermo Del Toro bring's his nightmarish vision of the Disney favourite to Netflix. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. The Masked Scammer - out now The latest fascinating true crime drama from Netflix follows a masked conman who scammed French elites out of millions. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Troll - out now An explosion in the Norwegian mountains wakes a choatic and destructive ancient troll - and there is only person who can stop it. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales