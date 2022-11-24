These are the 10 best films to stream on Netflix UK released in 2022 according to film site Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

It wasn’t the perfect start to 2022 for Netflix, with reports the streamers had lost subscribers for the first time since 2012.

Despite that knock though, the streaming platform came back roaring by releasing a number of critically acclaimed films, series and shocking documentaries.

If anything, 2022 proved to be the year when Netflix got its mojo back.

Some exhilarating new dramas, spooky horrors and laugh out loud comedies have launched on the streamer this year as Hollywood A-listers, such as Adam Sandler, continued to star in the latest Netflix exclusive features.

So, if you’re tired of scrolling and need to know which new release on Netflix you should watch, take a look at this handy list to help you decide.

1. The Adam Project - 67% A time-travelling fighter pilot, played by Ryan Reynolds, crash-lands in the year 2022. The pilot teams up with a younger, 12-year-old version of himself for a mission to save the future of mankind. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Hustle - 93% In a true return to form, Adam Sandler stars as a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who uncovers the talents of an extraordinary player abroad, whom he brings back without his team's approval. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. I Used To Be Famous - 88% In this fun film, a former boy band star gets a second chance at fame when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. The House - 97% This critically acclaimed dark animated film delves into horror thriller and dread with voice-overs from a-listers such as Mia Goth, Jarvis Cocker, Susan Wokoma and Helena Bonham Carter. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales