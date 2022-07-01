The go to subscription service when it comes to true crime has been quite clearly been Netflix for some time.
Be it morbid curiosity or a desire to find out more details about the crimes committed, the popularity of serial killer .documentaries have risen immensely – there’s no better place than Netflix for an abundance of choice.
And it stands to reason, with Netflix offering superb range of choice when it comes to true crime documentaries and docuseries. Those that centre their focus on the world’s most evil criminals – serial killers – are still the most popular, however.
If you’re looking for something new to watch, take a look at our list of the highest-rated serial killer true crime series now streaming on Netflix, based on viewer ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.
But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.