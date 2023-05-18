Netflix Best Comedy Movies: Here are 13 of the most highly rated comedies on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes
Needing a good giggle this evening? Then try these 13 comedy films that are rated as the best to watch on Netflix UK. From laugh out loud Will Ferrell classics to the joy of Paul Rudd’s smiling face!
The sun is on its way and summer is just around the corner – why not add to the good time feeling with a laugh out loud comedy this evening?
It seems like such a long time since Netflix were reported to be losing subscribers and struggling for the first time in over a decade and much of that comes down to they quality of content they have uploaded onto the platform – and comedy films are right at the top of that list.
Netflix Best Action Movies: Here are 17 of the most highly rated action films on Netflix UK - including The Mother
The launch of You People starring comedy icon Jonah Hill got the year off to a great start and as we head into the warmer months there are a number of Will Ferrell’s classics hitting the streamer.
So if you’re wanting to get into a good belly laugh of a comedy today we’ve used the expertise of Rotten Tomatoes ratings and looked at the top 13 comedy movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.