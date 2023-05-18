Needing a good giggle this evening? Then try these 13 comedy films that are rated as the best to watch on Netflix UK. From laugh out loud Will Ferrell classics to the joy of Paul Rudd’s smiling face!

The sun is on its way and summer is just around the corner – why not add to the good time feeling with a laugh out loud comedy this evening?

It seems like such a long time since Netflix were reported to be losing subscribers and struggling for the first time in over a decade and much of that comes down to they quality of content they have uploaded onto the platform – and comedy films are right at the top of that list.

The launch of You People starring comedy icon Jonah Hill got the year off to a great start and as we head into the warmer months there are a number of Will Ferrell’s classics hitting the streamer.

So if you’re wanting to get into a good belly laugh of a comedy today we’ve used the expertise of Rotten Tomatoes ratings and looked at the top 13 comedy movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

1 . Bridesmaids - 89% A modern classic starring Kristen Wig, Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph focuses on marriage, friendships and the hilarity of life. Brilliant and a must watch. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Zombieland - 89% Part comedy, part horror, a list list of cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone take on a world that has been overran by zombies, using a specific set of rules. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Superbad - 88% One of comedy king Judd Apatow's best movies looks at high-school romance, underage drinking and - of course - McLovin! Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Someone Great - 83% Love, loss and the constant bond that is female friendship. Someone Great is a Netflix originals triumph. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

