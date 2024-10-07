Nathan is the only person from Scotland in the Big Brother house. | ITV

Scottish housemate Nathan was formerly a butler to King Charles.

Big Brother has officially returned to ITV2 – with one Scottish contestant having entered the house.

Following a successful comeback in 2023, the iconic reality series returned to our TV screens with a massive Live Launch on Sunday night.

Presenters Will Best and AJ Odudu introduced the group of 16 housemates to audiences in front of a studio audience – including Nathan King from Dumfries.

Previously having served King Charles as a butler, the 24-year-old now works as a pork salesman. A self-confessed “strong character”, Nathan reckons he could be kicked out for “accidentally offending someone”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nathan from Big Brother.

Who is Nathan from Big Brother?

Originally from Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway, Nathan may now be a resident of the Big Brother house, but previously he worked as a butler for King Charles - then, the Prince.

He took on the role at Dumfries House in Ayrshire after leaving Wallace Hall Academy in Thornhill, aged just 17. As a butler, Nathan carried out a range of household and personal tasks.

In his Big Brother introduction, he told the camera: “I was Prince Charles’ butler. He hosts a lot of different dinners with guests such as the President of Ireland was there, Alan Titchmarsh.

“And I would look after him, and if Camilla was there as well.”

Dumfries House is in Ayrshire, Scotland | Getty Images

He moved on from the royal estate after a year, with his most recent job title being a pork salesman.

Outside of his work, Nathan has said that others may think he is “a bit stuck up”.

When asked what people’s first impression of him would be, he said: “They might think that I’m a bit stuck up. Slightly in love with myself – which is not all wrong.”

Why did Nathan enter the Big Brother house?

Nathan told ITV that he applied for the reality show “purely for the experience”.

He said: “I like to do new things, and like to try and push myself, and wanted to have an experience like no other.”

Speaking on what he felt he could bring to the house, Nathan said: “I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm and fun. I will bring a lot of opinions. I like to have a spirited debate.

“I’m quite a strong character. If I think something’s wrong, I’ll call it out as being wrong - I’m not afraid to do that. I think most importantly I’ll bring a lot of fun. I’m going in to enjoy the experience and have a good time.”

What has Nathan said so far?

One of the first things audiences learned about Nathan related to his political views, which left many watching at home raising their eyebrows.

“Politically? Definitely on the right side of centre. I strangely admire Nigel Farage.”

He continued: “I think I’m different to other people my age. I listen to Radio 2, I read an old-fashioned newspaper and I vote Tory.

“I think that is different, but good.”

Nathan is among the 16 2024 Big Brother housemates. | ITV

One commenter on Instagram wrote: “To admit you admire Nigel Farage in your VT is certainly a brave move if nothing else.”

Another shared: “Don't like him. Terrible representation of Scotland.”

Just before meeting his fellow contestants, host Best asked: “Are you going to be bringing politics into the Big Brother house? A bit of lively debate, maybe?”

The question was met by a chorus of boos, but Nathan replied: “Yeah, I would think so. Try not upset anyone, but people are easy upset at times, so…”

Speaking to the MailOnline, Nathan’s mum shared that she worried her son’s outspoken opinions would get him into trouble before too long on the show.

What would he do if he won?

With a £100,000 cash prize up for grabs, Nathan admitted that he would likely use some of the money toward beauty procedures.

He said: “I’ve had loads of thoughts about that. I’m quite vain.

“I got composite bonding on my teeth last year. And they stain – I love a glass of red wine so I would get a new set of veneers so I could enjoy a glass of red wine again – I’d like to get back to that.”