The new Lion King film will be out in time for Christmas.

It’s been 30 years since The Lion King hit cinemas - becoming one of Disney’s most successful films both critically and commercially.

The story of Simba, a young lion who loses his father and sees his kingdom taken over by evil uncle Scar, is the most profitable animated film of all time and also landed the Academy Award for best Animated Feature.

Now, three decades on, Disney has announced a sequel. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Mufasa: The Lion King be released?

Mufasa: The Lion king will be coming to UK cinemas from Friday, December 20. Expect it to be the biggest film of the festive period.

What is Mufasa: The Lion King about?

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Who stars in Mufasa: The Lion King?

The cast is a mixture of new and returning cast members, including:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

as Mufasa Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

as Sarabi Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

as Young Rafiki Preston Nyman as Zazu

as Zazu Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

as Taka’s mother, Eshe Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

as Taka’s father, Obasi Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

as Mufasa’s mother, Afia Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

as Mufasa’s father, Masego John Kani as Rafiki

as Rafiki Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

as Pumbaa Billy Eichner as Timon

as Timon Donald Glover as Simba

as Simba Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Additional voices include Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

Who has written the songs for Mufasa: The Lion King?

Lin-Manual Miranda has written the all-important songs for the film. Shooting to fame as the writer, composer and star of musical Hamilton, he’s got form when it comes to big animated film, having already written the songs for Moana, Vivo, and Encanto

He said: “Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. ‘The Lion King’ has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

Is there a trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King?

Disney have released a teaser trailer for the new film and you can watch it here:

Who is directing Mufasa: The Lion King?