Christmas Day saw the television schedules filled with festive specials, as television bosses attempted to win the festive ratings battle.

A couple of decades ago, audiences of 20 million people would be the target for television bosses, whereas last year the most-watched programme was The King’s Christmas Broadcast with 5.9 million viewers.

The popularity of streaming means that terrestrial television audiences are a fraction of what they were, but this year saw one programme buck the trend and attract a huge audience.

And for the the first year ever, all ten of the most-watched programmes were broadcast on BBC1.

Here are all 10.

1 . Gavin and Stacey: The Finale There was no question of what the biggest hit of Christmas Day was. The return of Gavin, Stacey, Smith, Nessa and the rest of the Barry and Billericay gang was watched by a remarkable 12.32 million people.

2 . Wallace & Gromit : Vengeance Most Fowl The return of the dastardly Feathers McGraw and new character Norbot the gardening gnome proved popular, with 9.38 million people tuning into the new Wallace and Gromit film by Aardman Animation.

3 . The King Taking third spot was the traditional Christmas message from King Charles - broadcast on both BBC1 and STV. A total of 5.05 million viewers watched.

4 . Call The Midwife In previous years, cozy medical drama Call The Midwife has topped the Christmas Day rtings with its heartwarming plots. In 2024 it had to settle for fourth spot, with 4.42 million.