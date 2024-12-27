This is what we were watching on Christmas Day.This is what we were watching on Christmas Day.
Most Watched Christmas Television: Here are the 10 shows that won the festive ratings battle in 2024

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:19 GMT

For the first time ever, all ten Christmas ratings winners had one thing in common.

Christmas Day saw the television schedules filled with festive specials, as television bosses attempted to win the festive ratings battle.

A couple of decades ago, audiences of 20 million people would be the target for television bosses, whereas last year the most-watched programme was The King’s Christmas Broadcast with 5.9 million viewers.

The popularity of streaming means that terrestrial television audiences are a fraction of what they were, but this year saw one programme buck the trend and attract a huge audience.

And for the the first year ever, all ten of the most-watched programmes were broadcast on BBC1.

Here are all 10.

There was no question of what the biggest hit of Christmas Day was. The return of Gavin, Stacey, Smith, Nessa and the rest of the Barry and Billericay gang was watched by a remarkable 12.32 million people.

1. Gavin and Stacey: The Finale

There was no question of what the biggest hit of Christmas Day was. The return of Gavin, Stacey, Smith, Nessa and the rest of the Barry and Billericay gang was watched by a remarkable 12.32 million people. | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

The return of the dastardly Feathers McGraw and new character Norbot the gardening gnome proved popular, with 9.38 million people tuning into the new Wallace and Gromit film by Aardman Animation.

2. Wallace & Gromit : Vengeance Most Fowl

The return of the dastardly Feathers McGraw and new character Norbot the gardening gnome proved popular, with 9.38 million people tuning into the new Wallace and Gromit film by Aardman Animation. | BBC/Aardman Animations/Richard Davies/Stuart Collis

Taking third spot was the traditional Christmas message from King Charles - broadcast on both BBC1 and STV. A total of 5.05 million viewers watched.

3. The King

Taking third spot was the traditional Christmas message from King Charles - broadcast on both BBC1 and STV. A total of 5.05 million viewers watched. | BBC

In previous years, cozy medical drama Call The Midwife has topped the Christmas Day rtings with its heartwarming plots. In 2024 it had to settle for fourth spot, with 4.42 million.

4. Call The Midwife

In previous years, cozy medical drama Call The Midwife has topped the Christmas Day rtings with its heartwarming plots. In 2024 it had to settle for fourth spot, with 4.42 million. | BBC / Neal Street Productions / Sally Mais

