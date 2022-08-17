News you can trust since 1817
Will your choice for most overrated film ever make the list? Credit: Getty Images/Creative Commons/Getty Images

Most overrated films ever: Here are the 10 most overrated films of all time - according to our readers

We asked the question, and we’re not going to lie – the responses shocked us! Here are the 10 most overrated films of all time, according to our readers.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 5:11 pm

Okay, we hear you and we agree – film is subjective. One person’s masterpiece is another’s bargain bin.

However, the beauty of cinema is almost always in the conversations it sparks and in the viewers interpretation of what the film represents to them. Film has been popular for so long because of that.

Saying that, even the most universally loved films can divide friendships, and sometimes families, if it just didn’t hit the sweet spot for a particular person, which begs the question – what is the most overrated film of all time?

We asked the question to the Scottish public and these 10 films scored highest in the response...and trust me, there are some real surprises.

1. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Our readers number one pic for overrated film is late 90s horror The Blair Witch Project has an 86% ranking on film review site Rotten Tomatoes, but readers said the film was "dated" and "boring".

2. The Harry Potter film series

Eight films, numerous bits of merchandise, shops and a full area dedicated in Universal Studio, Florida. Harry Potter is one of the most loved franchises of all time, however, our readers felt it was very much overrated.

3. 50 Shades Of Grey (2015)

The question has to be asked - was it ever 'rated' enough to be overrated? Who knows. Either way, our readers gave plenty mentions to the Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson romantic hit 50 Shades Of Grey as one of the most overrated of all time.

4. The Star Wars Franchise

Now let's get this straight, this isn't my list, so don't come for me Star Wars fans. While few readers nailed down exactly which Star Wars hit they felt was overrated, a solid clutch of them gave it the thumbs down.

