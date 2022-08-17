Most overrated films ever: Here are the 10 most overrated films of all time - according to our readers
We asked the question, and we’re not going to lie – the responses shocked us! Here are the 10 most overrated films of all time, according to our readers.
Okay, we hear you and we agree – film is subjective. One person’s masterpiece is another’s bargain bin.
However, the beauty of cinema is almost always in the conversations it sparks and in the viewers interpretation of what the film represents to them. Film has been popular for so long because of that.
Here is when 'Elvis' is released on DVD, BluRay, 4K and digital Best horror on Netflix 2022: 10 of best truly scary films on Netflix, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes reviews
Saying that, even the most universally loved films can divide friendships, and sometimes families, if it just didn’t hit the sweet spot for a particular person, which begs the question – what is the most overrated film of all time?
We asked the question to the Scottish public and these 10 films scored highest in the response...and trust me, there are some real surprises.