Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin Butler sparkles as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's music biopic (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

One of the biggest cinematic releases of the year, smash hit ‘Elvis’ wowed audiences across the globe on its release in May.

Written, directed and produced by award winning Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann (Romeo and Juliet), ‘Elvis’ featured Austin Butler (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) in the starring role the musical legend.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film follows the life and times of one of music’s most celebrated artists through the eyes and perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Hollywood royalty Tom Hanks.

Most Popular

The blockbuster raked in over $65 million at the global Box Office in it first week of release to become one of the most successful releases of the year, and one of the-highest-grossing music biopics ever made – second only to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Still currently showing in select cinemas across the United Kingdom, the film has now smashed through the $210 million mark at the box office and has rated as 78% on highly respected film review site Rotten Tomates.

Luhrmann’s first film since 2013’s The Great Gatsby also drew strong praise from Elvis’ only daughter, Lisa Marie Pressley.

She said: “I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite”.

Butler, 30, meanwhile also received heaps of praise after his astonishing portrayal of the late, great singer.

“Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully” added Lisa Marie Pressley, while many in the industry are tipping him for an Oscar nomination.

Did you miss it at the cinema? Fear not, because we have all the details for how to watch Elvis in the comfort of your own home.

What is the running time and age rating for Elvis?

Luhrmann is fond of an epic, so it is perhaps no surprise that they film has a running time of two hours and 29 minutes.

The BBFC rated the film as 12A due to drug misuse, discrimination, sex references, injury detail, strong language.

Is Elvis available to stream?

Yes, you can catch the film on digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes after it was released on August 9.

The Elvis movie is also available to rent via Sky Cinema.

On both streaming sites the film is available to rent for £15.99, or you can buy the film to watch it without the lingering 30 day deadline looming for £19.99.

When is Elvis released on DVD, BluRay and 4K?

As expected due to its positive reaction at cinemas, HMV and various other sites will be releasing special edition copies of the film.

In fact, HMV are already taking pre-orders for their exclusive, limited edition 4K ultra HD steelbook, which is priced at £29.99 and available to pre-order here.