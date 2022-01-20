French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office.

Ulliel was in hospital on Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has reportedly died aged 37 after a skiing accident. Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images for the Cesar.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was taken to hospital with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes.

The family told news agency AFP that Ulliel suffered severe brain trauma and was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died the next day.

The other skier was not taken to hospital, according to France Bleu.

Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

Ulliel died Wednesday, after spending a night in hospital with brain injuries. Photo: AP Photo/Thibault Camus.

Gaspard Ulliel soon to be in Marvel’s Moon Knight

Ulliel, who was 37, portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, cast in the role of Anton Mogart, the nocturnal art thief.

Ulliel was also well-known as the advertising face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

In 2005, he won most promising actor for his work in the film A Very Long Engagement and his 2014 film, Saint Laurent, was one of two biopics about the designer that went up for the top prize at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2017, Ulliel won the best actor Cesar, the French equivalent of on Oscar, for his role in It’s Only The End Of The World.

Tributes to Gaspard Ulliel

Fans, fellow actors, and more have begun paying tributes to Ulliel.

"French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," tweeted French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

Fellow actor Pierre Niney tweeted: "Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent."

"I was so impressed by his dedication and his intelligence. He loved the cinema, and I know that he would have been an interesting filmmaker if he’d lived to realize his dream,” said director Martin Scorsese.