Masters of the Air: How to watch the World War 2 drama in the UK, release date, plot and cast - including Ncuti Gatwa
There's no shortage of big names in the upcoming drama.
Fresh from being making his debut as Doctor Who, Scotland's Ncuti Gatwa is set to star in a hugely-anticipated new drama.
He's appearing as part of a star-studded cast - including Oscar-nominated Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan - in 'Masters of the Air'.
Here's everything you need to know about what could be one of the best shows of 2024.
What is Masters of the Air about?
Masters of the Air concludes a trilogy of televison miniseries about World War Two developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, sitting alongside Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010).
It follows members of the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit who were nicknamed 'the Bloody Hundredth' due to the number of heavy losses it incurred in combat missions during World War 2.
Based on the book 'Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany', by Donald L. Miller, the official plot synopsis reads: "During World War 2, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph."
Where can I watch Masters of the Air in the UK?
Masters of the Air will be streamed on Apple TV+. You can subscribe here for £8.99 per month, although you can get get a free seven day trial and prety much every Apple devices come with a free three month subscription.
When is Masters of the Air released?
The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will be released on Friday, January 26, followed by a new episide ever Friday. The final episode will be released on Friday, March 15.
How many episodes of Masters of the Air are there?
There will be nine episodes in the series.
Is there a trailer for Masters of the Air?
You can check out the latest trailer for the series here:
Who is in Masters of the Air?
The miniseries features a huge cast - from established star names to hotly-tipped new talent. Here's the full cast list - and the characters they play:
- Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven[3]
- Callum Turner as Major John Egan[3]
- Anthony Boyle as Major Harry Crosby
- Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick
- Nikolai Kinski as Colonel Harold Huglin
- Stephen Campbell Moore as Major Marvin "Red" Bowman
- Sawyer Spielberg as Lt. Roy Frank Claytor
- Isabel May as Marge
- Nate Mann as Major Robert Rosenthal
- Raff Law as Sgt. Ken Lemmons
- Josiah Cross as 2nd Lt. Richard D. Macon
- Branden Cook as 2nd Lt. Alexander Jefferson
- Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels
- Kai Alexander as Sgt. William Quinn
- James Murray as Major Chic Harding
- Tommy Jessop
- Freddy Carter as Lt. David Friedkin
- Oaklee Pendergast as Sgt. William Hinton
- Louis Greatorex as Capt. Joseph Payne
- Adam Long as Capt. Bernard DeMarco
- Jordan Coulson as Lt. Howard Hamilton
- Fionn O'Shea as Sgt. Steve Bosser
- Max Hastings as Lt. Kenneth Allen
- Nitai Levi as Sgt. Paul A. Vrabec, Jr.
- Laurie Davidson as Lt. Herbert Nash
- Francis Lovehall as Captain Wendell O. Pruitt
- Luke Whoriskey as Lt. Randall Biller
- Bradley Banton as Lieutenant Lee "Buddy" Archer
- Edward Ashley as Lt. Col. John B. Kidd
- Kieron Moore as Sgt. Clifford Starkey
- David Shields as Major Everett Blakely
- Luke Coughlan as Sgt. James M. Johnson
- Jon Ewart as Lt. William Couch
- Daniel Briggs as Sgt. William Crabb
- George Smale as Lt. Raymond Nutting
- Jonathan Halliwell as Sgt. William J. DeBlasio
- John Schwab as Lt. Col. James W. Lann
- James Meunier as Lt. Kenneth Lorch
- Elliott Ross as Lt. Donald Strout
- Sam Hazeldine as Col. Albert Clark
- Darragh Cowley as Lt. Glenn Graham
- Elliot Warren as Lt. James Douglass
- Adam Silver as Lt. David Solomon
- Josh Bolt as Lt. Winifred "Pappy" Lewis
- Ben Radcliffe as Capt. John D. Brady
- Louis Sparks as Sgt. Lester Saunders
- Sonny Ashbourne Serkis as Lt. James Evans
- Jack Franklin as Charles Mylius
- Kwame Agyei as Lt. Joseph Evans Gordon
- Phillip Lewitski as Lt. Francis Harper
- Alex Boxall as Sgt. Monroe Thornton
- Rahshan Wall as Lt. Frederick D. Funderburg
- Christopher Lakewood as Col Thomas Jeffery
- Ian Dunnett Jnr as Lt. Ron Bailey
- Sid Phoenix as Ralph Nist
- Robert Hands as Major Gustav Simoleit
- Jojo Macari as Capt. Oran Petrich
- George Webster as Lt. Glenn W. Dye
- John Hopkins as Dr. Wendell "Smokey" Stover
- Sam Rosenthal as A. “Aaron” Jacobs
- Dimitri Leonidas
- Dean Ridge as FO. Richard L. Snyder
- Louis Hofmann as Ulrich Haussmann
- Nathen Solly as Lt. John Hoerr
- Joanna Kulig as Paulina
- Bel Powley as Alexandra "Sandra" Wingate
- Lauren McQueen as Rose
- Amelia Gething as Isabel
- Mimi Slinger as Sally
