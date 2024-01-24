Austin Butler stars in the new World War 2 drama.

Fresh from being making his debut as Doctor Who, Scotland's Ncuti Gatwa is set to star in a hugely-anticipated new drama.

He's appearing as part of a star-studded cast - including Oscar-nominated Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan - in 'Masters of the Air'.

Here's everything you need to know about what could be one of the best shows of 2024.

What is Masters of the Air about?

Masters of the Air concludes a trilogy of televison miniseries about World War Two developed by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, sitting alongside Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010).

It follows members of the 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit who were nicknamed 'the Bloody Hundredth' due to the number of heavy losses it incurred in combat missions during World War 2.

Based on the book 'Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany', by Donald L. Miller, the official plot synopsis reads: "During World War 2, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph."

Where can I watch Masters of the Air in the UK?

Masters of the Air will be streamed on Apple TV+. You can subscribe here for £8.99 per month, although you can get get a free seven day trial and prety much every Apple devices come with a free three month subscription.

When is Masters of the Air released?

The first two episodes of Masters of the Air will be released on Friday, January 26, followed by a new episide ever Friday. The final episode will be released on Friday, March 15.

How many episodes of Masters of the Air are there?

There will be nine episodes in the series.

Is there a trailer for Masters of the Air?

You can check out the latest trailer for the series here:

Who is in Masters of the Air?

The miniseries features a huge cast - from established star names to hotly-tipped new talent. Here's the full cast list - and the characters they play: