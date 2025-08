The final series of MasterChef featuring Gregg Wallace and John Torode is now life on BBC iPlayer.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode’s final series of amateur MasterChef has landed on BBC iPlayer after both presenters were dropped from the popular cooking show.

The first three episodes of the 21st series were released on iPlayer early on Wednesday morning, ahead of the first episode airing on BBC One at 8pm.

(Left to right): Former Masterchef hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace. | PA

Both presenters can be seen in the introduction shots of episode one, with Torode saying: “This is the sort of stuff that dreams are made of”. Wallace can be seen telling a contestant “that is a cracker of a job”.

In November last year, it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated, and last month a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

Wallace issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Torode was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin review, but the TV star said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

Last month the BBC confirmed the series, which was filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had “not been an easy decision in the circumstances.”

The BBC said: “Broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

But the corporation said a decision had not yet been made regarding the celebrity series and the Christmas special.

Six amateur chefs feature in the first heat. A message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, said: “Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed, but this represents the contributors as the competition starts.”

One of this year’s contestants, Sarah Shafi, asked to be edited out of the series.

Asked whether the new series of MasterChef should be shown, Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast: “It’s absolutely not for me, as the Culture Secretary and a member of the Government, to tell broadcasters what they can and can’t broadcast.”

Asked what she thought as a viewer, she said: “As a viewer, I won’t be watching it.”

She added: “I’ve watched MasterChef on and off over the years, but I certainly won’t be watching this series.”