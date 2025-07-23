The statement follows news last week that John Torode’s contract on MasterChef would not be renewed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An upcoming series of MasterChef which was filmed last year before allegations against Gregg Wallace and John Torode were upheld will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from August 6.

Both MasterChef presenters will feature in the upcoming series, but the edit will be looked at in light of the findings, with focus being given to the contestants, the PA news agency understands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on airing the celebrity series and Christmas special has not been decided, with plans to be confirmed later in the year, the BBC said.

A BBC spokesperson said: “After careful consideration and consultation with the contestants, we have decided to broadcast the amateur series of MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6 August.

John Torode posing with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace in 2008. | PA

“MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part. The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey.

“This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.

“We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process.

“We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this stage we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.

“Most importantly MasterChef is a brilliant, much-loved programme which is bigger than any one individual.

“There are many talented, dedicated and hard-working people who make the show what it is. It will continue to flourish on the BBC and we look forward to it returning stronger than ever in the future.”

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement followed news last week that John Torode’s contract on MasterChef would not be renewed, as confirmed by the BBC and production company Banijay UK.

A report saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against Wallace upheld. | PA

Torode confirmed he was the subject of an allegation of using racist language that was upheld as part of a review carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin into the alleged behaviour of his co-presenter Gregg Wallace.

Torode said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace issued an apology saying he is “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of a report that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.