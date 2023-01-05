4. Chris and Rosie Ramsey

The last couple in the frame as Cat & Mouse are Chris and Rosie Ramsey. Comedian Chris is another former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and the husband-and-wife team have shown they are comfortable in front of the television cameras together, having hosted their own chat show. The bookies have them as 7/1 to be the feline and rodent duo - a 12.5 per cent probability.

Photo: BBC