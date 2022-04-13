The action-packed ending of Moon Knight episode three has hinted at another personality to join Marvel’s Moon Knight crew. With his entrance bringing a flurry of violence and bloodshed, we can only assume that future episodes will be even more dramatic than the initial three episodes.

Here's all you need to know about Jake Lockley, the suspected man behind the mystery of the final scenes of episode three.

The outfit for Moon Knight seems fairly comicbook-accurate from the first looks we've had. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Who is Jake Lockley in Moon Knight?

Jake Lockley is the third personality of Moon Knight that we see in the Disney Plus show, teased in the third episode which aired on April 13th.

Although it’s not confirmed that Lockley is this third personality, fans suspect that this could be the reveal of the more violent alter that Marc Spector has. Where Steven is averse to violence and Marc is used to it, Jake is by far the most violent, if we go by the comics.

Lockley is a cab driver in the comics, but often displays violent tendencies that outweigh the other two alters. In episode three, we see both Steven and Marc taken aback by the sudden display of violence that neither of them takes responsibility for.

Moon Knight suits up alongside Khonshu in Moon Knight Episode Three. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Who are Moon Knight’s personalities?

Marc Spector is deemed to be the main personality, with two alter egos, Steven Grant and Jake Lockley. He also goes by the name Moon Knight, but this is more of a secret identity than another alter.

Marc is a mercenary, who has made some sort of deal with the Moon god Khoshu, pledging himself in servitude for a period of time to prevent Khonshu from claiming the woman he loves as his Avatar.

Steven Grant is a quiet, shy gift shop attendant in the TV show of Moon Knight, who is the central focus of the first two episodes. He struggles with the knowledge that there is another personality in his body who is capable of extreme violence and even murder.