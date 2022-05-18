As the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law released, we got our first look at a new superhero in the MCU: Frog-Man. With some characters retiring from the MCU entirely, Marvel Studios is pulling on less well-known comicbook storylines for inspiration.

To give you a sense of what to expect from Eugene Patilio, aka Frog-Man, here’s everything you need to know about the leaping superhero and how he got his powers. However, Marvel Studios is known to change the backstory and abilities of its protagonists, so this may look different in the TV show, even if the Leap-Frog suit is pretty faithful to the comics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Frog-Man in Marvel?

The son of Vincent Patilio, costumed villain Leap-Frog, Eugene Patilio (aka Frog-Man) fell into the world of superheroes when he came across his father’s outfit while he was imprisoned, according to the comics. Eugene sought to wipe out his father's criminal past by using the suit as a symbol for good.

Throughout the comicbook storylines, Frog-Man has assisted various teams and individual superheroes, including Spider-Man and the Defenders. He was also kept prisoner by Kraven for several years.

Most tellingly for current MCU storylines, Frog-Man was a victim of the Skrulls’ Secret Invasion and later attempted to pursue a relationship with Ms Marvel, with both of these storylines featuring in upcoming Marvel Studios’ titles.

Although he doesn’t have any powers of his own, Frog-Man’s Leap-Frog suit has electrically-powered coils in it that mean he can jump up to six stories high. However, this suit traditionally has issues with precision, making it hard for Frog-Man to make precise jumps.

From the brief glimpse we get in the trailer, it seems his suit will be fairly comicbook-accurate, in a dark green colour with bulbous yellow eyes on the hood.