The year is barely four months old and yet we have already saw Marvel Studios launch a number of popular blockbuster hits – and with Guardians Of The Galaxy on the way, the MCU universe is only getting bigger.

New Marvel series Secret Invasion has been given a release date. The series will see Samuel L. Jackson in the lead. However, there are a number of new releases launching in 2023. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The endless success of Marvel Studios after a host of their 2022 releases stormed the Box Office charts – and 2023 has started in similar vein.

As we dive in the Marvel’s 2023, a number of we see some returning heroes embark on new adventures, while new characters are introduced to the Marvel Studios world.

Here are all the films premiering in cinemas and TV shows coming to Disney Plus from Marvel Studios in 2023:

Marvel TV series coming in 2023

Secret Invasion – June 21 on Disney+

Based on the comics of the same name, this mini-series will star Samuel L. Jackson and has been developed by Kyle Bradstreet.

Marvel's What If...? (Season 2) - Early 2023 on Disney+

The second season of ‘What If’ sees the script get flipped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again, as story tellers reimagine the most popular Marvel hit films in unexpected ways.

Loki (Season 2) – Mid 2023 on Disney+

This highly rated television hit returns for 2023 with mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) continuing in the role as the God of Mischief. It has been confirmed for a “mid 2023” release.

Ironheart – Summer 2023 on Disney+

Originally created in Marvel Comics back in 2016, Ironheart will see a new superhero come to the fore with six episodes set to launch on the streamer in summer of 2023.

X-Men '97 – Fall 2023 on Disney+

The new series will see Marvel heroes such as The new series will include Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee and Cyclops. Magneto landing on the Disney Plus later this year.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023 on Disney+

Based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos appears to pit Scarlet Witch against Morgan Le Fay in the poster for the film, which is set to complete filming in May.

Upcoming Marvel films

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Launching: May 5

One of Marvel’s biggest hits of the last decade returns for a third instalment as Chris Pratt once again takes the lead role as Star-Lord.

One of the most star studded Marvel blockbusters ever, the film will see David Bautista return in the role of Drax with Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Nebula return to their roles.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Launching: June 2

This animated Spiderman smash is set to launch as in cinemas exclusively this summer as Miles is asked by his love interest Gwen Stacy to help complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from a new villain that looks set to launch chaos across the globe.

The Marvels

Launching: November 10

Set to be Marvel Studio’s big summer hit, The Marvels will take us on another Carol Danvers adventure after we first saw her in Captain America four years ago.

Set to be Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), the movie will see a return for Teyonah Parris' as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel alongside Nick Fury, who will be played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Kraven the Hunter

Launching: October 6

While we have a confirmed release date for Kraven The Hunter, much of the movie’s plot is still shrouded in mystery – though we know Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as big game hunter Sergei Kravinoff.

