The 12th season of Love Island is back this month, making its debut on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, June 9 - hot on the heels of the second series of Love Island All Stars which was broadcast earlier in the year.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

Show chiefs promise viewers should “get set for a summer full of twists and turns. From bombshell arrivals to surprise dumpings, Islanders in sun-drenched Mallorca must truly expect the unexpected.”

There’s already been controversy, with Kyle Ashman dropped from the villa after reports emerged linking him with a violent incident.

And there’s some Scottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part.

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here we discover what the 12 islanders consider to be their biggest ‘icks’.

1 . Ben Biggest ick: "A girl whose extensions are sticking out. I can't ask a girl to sort her hair out, that's just mean. So I just don't say anything." | ITV

2 . Tommy Biggest ick: "When a girl is always out partying every week. I don't go out too much. Especially in the winter, it's all about saving money and work. I go out during the summer, but I wouldn't want to date someone who likes to party every weekend." | ITV