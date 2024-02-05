The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

1 . Tom Clare - 2/1 Tom finished second on his previous stint in the villa but is currently the favourite to be Top Boy in 2024.

2 . Callum Jones - 10/3 He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but found more of a connection with Georgia S - before she shown him that she was not for him after her flirtation with Tom and Toby.

3 . Anton Danyluk - 11/2 Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics after finally hitting it off with Georgia H.