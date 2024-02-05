All Sections
Love Island All Stars Odds: Who is the favourite to be Top Boy in Love Island? Tom Clare and Callum Jones odds

Who is the current favourite to be named Top Boy in Love Island: All Stars 2024?

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Tom finished second on his previous stint in the villa but is currently the favourite to be Top Boy in 2024.

1. Tom Clare - 2/1

Tom finished second on his previous stint in the villa but is currently the favourite to be Top Boy in 2024. Photo: ITV

He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but found more of a connection with Georgia S - before she shown him that she was not for him after her flirtation with Tom and Toby.

2. Callum Jones - 10/3

He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but found more of a connection with Georgia S - before she shown him that she was not for him after her flirtation with Tom and Toby. Photo: Contributed

Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics after finally hitting it off with Georgia H.

3. Anton Danyluk - 11/2

Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics after finally hitting it off with Georgia H. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Toby appeared settled with Georgia S but soon drifted before sparking a connection with Arabella and then going back to Georgia S. His odds have dropped due to his behaviour on the show.

4. Toby Aromolaran - 6/1

Toby appeared settled with Georgia S but soon drifted before sparking a connection with Arabella and then going back to Georgia S. His odds have dropped due to his behaviour on the show. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
