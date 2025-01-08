The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.
Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.
Show chiefs promie that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”
And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.
Here’s we discover what gives the 12 islanders ‘the ick’ and what they see as green flags and red flags when it comes to relationships.
1. Catherine Agbaje
Red flag? "Someone that’s too cocky and overconfident."
Biggest ick? "I hate long nails on a man - how can I hold your hand?"
hand?" | Getty Images
2. Gabby Allen
Red flag? "There’s a very fine line between confidence and
arrogance, I want the person I'm with to love me more than themselves. I’ve spoken to people over the years that don’t ask any questions, so having that availability, interest and openness is a must. Anyone that’s too self absorbed is a red
flag to me."
Biggest ick? "Bad shoes and small or very girly hands. I go to the gym so I want to be with someone strong that I can train with, I don't want to be with someone that's never trained and I'd be stronger than them."
3. Luca Bish
Green flag? "A good family person who is well grounded and ambitious."
ambitious." | Getty Images
4. Kaz Crossley
Red flag? "Any sense of insecurity and control, I thrive more
when I’m able to be myself. Some days I’m loud and outgoing, so I'm looking for someone to accept me for who I am and that will enable me to grow in a relationship."
Biggest ick? "I don’t like stingy people that are tight with money - I’m such a generous person or, someone that
doesn’t train at all or go to the gym, that’s a massive ick for me." | Getty Images