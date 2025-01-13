Love Island All Stars 2025: All 12 islanders reveal why they wanted to return to the villa

4 . Ronnie Vint

"I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended. In the Villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on." | Getty Images