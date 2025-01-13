Love Island All Stars 2025: All 12 islanders reveal why they wanted to return to the villa

The second season of Love Island All Stars is back this month, making its debit on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday, January 13.
Hosted by Maya Jama and back in scorching South Africa, group chats will go wild as iconic Islanders from across the last 10 years make an epic return to find love.
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling will once again be voicing as Islanders get their graft on in the UK's biggest dating show.
Show chiefs promise that “new bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win.”
And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.
Here’s why all 12 islanders wanted another stay in the famous villa.
1. Gabby Allen
"Because it’s the trenches out there! I feel like I have all my ducks in a row, it has been 8 years since I went in to the Villa. I now run my businesses and I’ve grown up a lot… but I just haven’t found ‘the one’ yet." | Getty Images for The National Lo
2. Curtis Pritchard
"I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love… that sounds so cheesy doesn’t it. So, I thought, let’s give it another go. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting." | Getty Images
3. Scott Thomas
"I’ve been on a massive journey over the last five years; I’ve been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development, when I first went into the Villa I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I’m ready to settle down and I’ve never been
open to saying those words. Where better than Love Island?" | ITV
4. Ronnie Vint
"I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended. In the Villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on." | Getty Images