Who will win Love Island 2025? | ITV

Love Island 2025 Final Weekend Odds: Here's who the bookies reckon will win Love Island - as Yasmin and Jamie's odds narrow

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:47 BST

It’s the last weekend in the Love Island villa.

Hosted by Maya Jama and back on the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 of Love Island marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling providing the commentary as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

There was some extraScottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part, but she left the island early in the series.

There are now only six couple left looking to find true love and win the £50,000 prize.

The winner will be revealed on Monday, August 4.

Here’s how the bookies currently rate their chances.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer remain the firm 5/4 favourites to land the Love Island 2025 title.

1. Toni Laites and Cach Mercer - 5/4

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer remain the firm 5/4 favourites to land the Love Island 2025 title. | ITV

Second favourites for the Love Island title are Yasmin Petter and Jamie Rhodes. They're priced at 23/10 and their odds have narrowed in recent days.

2. Yasmin Petter and Jamie Rhodes - 23/10

Second favourites for the Love Island title are Yasmin Petter and Jamie Rhodes. They're priced at 23/10 and their odds have narrowed in recent days. | ITV

The pairing of Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley now have a 4/1 chance of emerging from the villa as champions. The bookies have slashed their odds in half in recent days - at the start of the week they were 8/1 shots.

3. Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley - 4/1

The pairing of Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley now have a 4/1 chance of emerging from the villa as champions. The bookies have slashed their odds in half in recent days - at the start of the week they were 8/1 shots. | ITV

Angel and Ty have also seen their odds slashed now it's down to the final six couples - they're down to 9/1, from 16/1 a couple of days ago.

4. Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood

Angel and Ty have also seen their odds slashed now it's down to the final six couples - they're down to 9/1, from 16/1 a couple of days ago. | itv

