Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 of Love Island marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.
Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.
Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.
And there’s some more Scottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part.
And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.
Here’s how the bookies currently rate all 20 remaining contestants’ chances.