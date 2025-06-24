Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 of Love Island marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

And there’s some more Scottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part.

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s how the bookies currently rate all 20 remaining contestants’ chances.

1 . Tommy Bradley - 6/4 Starting with the guys, and landscape gardener Tommy Bradley is favourite to be top male, with odds of 6/4. | ITV Photo Sales

2 . Conor Phillips - 9/2 Rugby player Conor Phillips is up to second favourite and is a 9/2 shot to win the Love Island title, having seen his odds narrow in recent days. | ITV Photo Sales

3 . Harry Cooksley - 6/1 Semi-professional footballer Harry Cooksley is third favourite at 6/1. | ITV Photo Sales