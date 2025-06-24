Four of the favourites to win the 2025 Love Island title.placeholder image
Love Island 2025 Latest Odds: Here's how the bookies rate all 20 remaining contestants' chances - as Tommy and Megan lead the way

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

How has the Monday recoupling impacted the odds?

Hosted by Maya Jama and back On the Spanish island of Mallorca, Series 12 of Love Island marks a decade since the show first hit screens in 2015.

Since then it has been streamed more than a billion times and is regularly the most watched programme for those aged 16-34.

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is once again be voicing as Islanders battle it out in the UK's biggest dating show.

And there’s some more Scottish interest this year, with 23-year-old Glaswegian wealth management client services executive Alima Gagigo taking part.

And, as well as the prospect of finding true love, there’s also the small matter of the £50,000 prize for the last couple standing.

Here’s how the bookies currently rate all 20 remaining contestants’ chances.

Starting with the guys, and landscape gardener Tommy Bradley is favourite to be top male, with odds of 6/4.

1. Tommy Bradley - 6/4

Starting with the guys, and landscape gardener Tommy Bradley is favourite to be top male, with odds of 6/4. | ITV

Rugby player Conor Phillips is up to second favourite and is a 9/2 shot to win the Love Island title, having seen his odds narrow in recent days.

2. Conor Phillips - 9/2

Rugby player Conor Phillips is up to second favourite and is a 9/2 shot to win the Love Island title, having seen his odds narrow in recent days. | ITV

Semi-professional footballer Harry Cooksley is third favourite at 6/1.

3. Harry Cooksley - 6/1

Semi-professional footballer Harry Cooksley is third favourite at 6/1. | ITV

You can get odds of 7/1 on personal trainer Dejon Noel-Williams triumphing.

4. Dejon Noel-Williams - 7/1

You can get odds of 7/1 on personal trainer Dejon Noel-Williams triumphing. | ITV

