The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Toby Aromolaran - 3/1 Toby appeared settled with Georgia S but soon drifted. He's yet to find a connection but is still the favourite to win Top Boy.

Callum Jones - 7/2 He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but has now found more of a connection with Georgia S and is second favourite to win.

Chris Taylor - 7/2 The Barbie star was the original favourite to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit, however, he has dropped to third favourite.