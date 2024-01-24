Love Island 2024 Odds: Who is the favourite to win Top Boy? Including Callum Jones & Josh Ritchie
Here are the latest odds for top boy in Love Island All Stars 2024 - including Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor.
The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.
While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.
Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*
*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.