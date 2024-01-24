All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Which boy will win the Love Island All Stars season of the show?Which boy will win the Love Island All Stars season of the show?
Which boy will win the Love Island All Stars season of the show?

Love Island 2024 Odds: Who is the favourite to win Top Boy? Including Callum Jones & Josh Ritchie

Here are the latest odds for top boy in Love Island All Stars 2024 - including Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT

The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Toby appeared settled with Georgia S but soon drifted. He's yet to find a connection but is still the favourite to win Top Boy.

1. Toby Aromolaran - 3/1

Toby appeared settled with Georgia S but soon drifted. He's yet to find a connection but is still the favourite to win Top Boy. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but has now found more of a connection with Georgia S and is second favourite to win.

2. Callum Jones - 7/2

He entered with long term ex Molly Smith but has now found more of a connection with Georgia S and is second favourite to win. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The Barbie star was the original favourite to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit, however, he has dropped to third favourite.

3. Chris Taylor - 7/2

The Barbie star was the original favourite to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit, however, he has dropped to third favourite. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics.

4. Anton Danyluk - 11/2

Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Love IslandTop BoyTVReality TV