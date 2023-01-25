The first ever Love Island Winter is well underway. Here is everything you need to know about new presenter Maya Jama and the new Villa.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island: Winter (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

It feels like only five minutes ago Ekin-Su and Davide were walking out hand in hand as the latest winners of popular reality television show Love Island.

And that is perhaps because it wasn’t really all that long ago as, for the first time ever, we have returned the villa for a special winter series of the ITV hit – and there’s a brand new presenter in town to boot.

A host of new singletons entered the villa on January 16 in search of love and will hope to heat things up as viewers tune in to get all the drama, romance and subsequent break-ups on free-to-air channel ITV2 during the cold winter months.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023

The latest series of Love Island is now well underway, with drama, recouples and bombshells and a brand new host all talking points after just eight episodes.

She was the presenter of the ITV show since 2020 but winter Love Island welcomed a brand new presenter after Laura Whitmore stepped down from hosting duties.

In her place is the popular 28-year-old television host Maya Jama. The British presenter was confirmed as the new host of the show recently began her stint in the role on January 16.

On the announcement, Jama said ﻿“I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders.”

The director of reality programming and acquisitions at ITV, Paul Mortimer was equally as delighted at the news saying: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama, though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming, and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Where is Love Island 2023 taking place

In another fresh twist on this upcoming season of Love Island, we saw the contestants taken to South Africa as the series started in a brand new city. A new luxury villa complete with an Olympic-sized pool and 25 acres of property is the backdrop to Love Island: Winter.

The series will is taken place in the Franschhoek wine valley, which is near Cape Town.

Who is Maya Jama

Born in Bristol in 1994, Maya Jama is of Somali and Swedish decent and has become one of the most well known presenters in the United Kingdom over the past five years.

Maya has been a resident of London since moving there as a teenager in order to pursue her career in broadcasting and originally found success with a YouTube channel she created. Her successful online videos grabbed the attention of JumpOff TV and landed her the role of presenter on the channel.

In 2017 she worked with the Brit Awards on their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party and hosted a Facebook live stream from the red carpet.

Her television career continued to blossom and she soon moved to MTV where she became the face of their show The Wrap Up. She later moved on to MTV Essentials, MTV News and True Love or True Lies in 2018, while she also co-hosted ITV’s Cannonball alongside Andrew Flintoff, Frankie Bridge, Radzi Chinyanganya and Ryan Hand.

Since then she has fronted various different shows, such as Copa 90’s Maya’s Fifa World Cup Cities 2014 and BBC3’s The Glow Up. Jama also found success on BBC radio where she hosted slots on Friday and Saturday evening on BBC Radio 1.

Most recently she has presented BBC One TV programme Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star and Walk The Line. In November 2019, she won the People's Choice Award for best dressed star.

Jama was reportedly named after civil rights activist and poet Maya Angelou when her mother read the popular poem I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings while pregnant and cities both Davina McCall and June Sarpong as early role models.

What time is Love Island on tonight

Each episode of the show is scheduled to begin at 9pm and will finish at approximately 10:05pm. It will then be replayed on ITV2 +1 at 10pm. Apart from Saturday nights, when the show takes a 24 hour break.