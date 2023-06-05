Reality TV series Love Island is back for 2023, with Glasgow-born model Ella Thomas heading into the villa.

Model Ella Thomas is joining Love Island 2023 and has described herself as the "whole package". (Credit: ITV)

From islanders such as Paige Turley to Anton Danyluk, there have been plenty of Scots who have looked for romance in the Love Island villa.

This summer, Glasgow model Ella Thomas joins their ranks - but who is she and why did she previously turn the show down?

Who is Ella Thomas?

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 23, Ella Thomas is an award-winning model who has already had brief brushes with fame.

Thomas has starred in the music video for Headie One and Burna Boy's song Siberia, and she also appeared as an extra in Brad Pitt blockbuster World War Z, part of which was filmed in Glasgow.

She has stated these would be her claim to fame, saying: "I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

Why is she entering the Love Island villa?

After turning down the opportunity to join Love Island five years ago, the model shared with The Mirror that she was first approached about the show when she was 18.

"I never did it because I felt I was too young at the time but I told all my friends at school I was gonna go on Love Island. Five, six years later, they’ll be like 'oh makes sense'."

She describes herself as "the whole package" and "wifey material", sharing: "I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having lived in London, Thomas moved back to Glasgow. However, her love of Scotland won't stop her dating someone long distance - so long as they meet her high standards.

What is Love Island contestant Ella Thomas' Instagram?

The model's Instagram can be found @ellathomas_.

Typically sharing photos of her out and about, Thomas will enter the villa with a respectable 15.3k followers - which is likely to grow even further throughout her time on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her caption currently states: "I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!"

Where to watch Love Island 2023?

Love Island 2023 will be broadcast on ITV2 and will also be available on ITVX from 9pm on Monday June 5.

The cast of Love Island UK series 10: André Furtado, Molly Marsh, George Fensom, Ruchee Gurung, Ella Thomas, Catherine Agbaje, Tyrique Hyde, Medhi Edno, Jess Harding and Mitchel Taylor. (Credit: Vincent Dolman/ITV)

The show will run from Sunday to Friday for the next eight weeks. On Saturdays, compilation spin-off Love Island: Unseen Bits will broadcast at 10pm which shows clips from the week which may not have made the cut for a standard episode.