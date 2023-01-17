Here are the latest odds for on who will finish as the top female in Love Island 2023.

Love Island’s first ever winter series started earlier this week as new host Maya Jama presented the show from South Africa in a the series that has made several changes to its format.

A host of new singletons entered the villa on Monday 16 January, with the original coupling causing drama with as three different girls chose to pair up with Kai in the opening episode!

It feels like only five minutes ago Ekin-Su and Davide were walking out hand in hand as the latest winners of popular reality television show Love Island – but which girl will finish top of the class in this year’s winter series?

1. Lana Jenkins - 5/2 Make up artists Lana Jenkins is the early favourite to be top female after sparking up some early chemistry with Ron.

2. Anna May Robey - 3/1 The 20-year old Welsh payroll assistant has Kai stolen from her in the opening episodes but made a good impression on viewers.

3. Olivia Hawkins - 4/1 Fans have already admitted ring walker Olivia Hawkins is giving off "main character energy". Could she make it all the way to final and win?

4. Tanyel Revan - 4/1 She is already coupled up with the much sought after Kai and has given audiences a glimpse into her fiery character. Can she follow Ekin-Su and fire her way to the top?