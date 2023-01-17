News you can trust since 1817
Which boy will finish top male in the very first Love Island winter? Cr: ITV/Love Island

Love Island 2023: Latest odds, who is favourite to win Winter Love Island, Haris, Will, Kai Love Island odds

Here are the latest odds for on who will finish as the top male in Love Island 2023.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

The first ever Love Island winter series started earlier this week as new host Maya Jama presented the show from South Africa in a the series that has made several changes to its format.

A host of new singletons entered the villa on Monday 16 January, with the original coupling causing drama with Kai paired up three times in the opening episode!

It feels like only five minutes ago Ekin-Su and Davide were walking out hand in hand as the latest winners of popular reality television show Love Island – but which boy will finish top of the class this year winter?

Here are the latest odds for top male in Love Island Winter 2023*.

* All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Ron Hall - 5/2

"Career focused" Ron is a financial advisor from Essex, his good first impression in episode one has placed him as early favourite to finish top male.

Photo: ITV/Love Island

Photo Sales

2. Kai Fagan - 7/2

The 24-year semi-pro rugby player from Manchester was coupled up three times in the opening episode and is the joint second favourite early on.

Photo: ITV/Love Island

Photo Sales

3. Shaq Muhammad - 7/2

Airport security officer Shaq has already admitted to having chemistry with one Islander - can he make it all the way to the final and be top male?

Photo: ITV/Love Island

Photo Sales

4. Haris Namani - 4/1

TV salesman and boxer Haris claims to have never been in a relationship. Can he buck the trend on Love Island?

Photo: ITV/Love Island

Photo Sales
