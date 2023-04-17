Fans of the latest reality dating show, Love Is Blind, were left bemused when the planned live reunion show did not appear on the streamer at the planned time.

The reality dating show is the first of its kind and sees the show used as a type of social experiment that puts single men and women together in ‘pods’ where they are unable to see one another as they look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

And after such success, the streaming giant opted to use the reunion of season four to host their second live event but were met with issues as viewers got ready to tune into the show. Netflix had previously live streamed the stand-up set of world famous comedian Chris Rock last month, with his Selective Outrage show streaming with a hitch back in March. However, after around a 90 minute delay, the platform did begin to stream the live event but it was fraught with problems that left users unable to watch. In the UK, the stream was cancelled completely – though they neglected to give a full reason and instead opted to simply apologise.

The host of the show Vanessa Lachey indicated that it may have been a technical hitch as she posted on her Instagram that they show had “broke the internet”.

The error with Love Is Blind’s reunion show left fans very unhappy due to the delays and glitches in the watching experience but it now appears Netflix have solved any issues and are set to launch the final episodes of tonight’s show for fans.

How can I watch Love Is Blind

Hosted by couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind has been running four a total of four series and shows no sign of ending. All series are currently available on Netflix UK, though you must have a subscription to watch.

You can sign up to Netflix here, with prices starting at £4.99 a month.

When will Love Is Blind Reunion be on Netflix

Fans were left surprised when the highly anticipated Love Is Blind Reunion show failed to appear on the platform in the early hours on Monday morning. Netflix later issued a statement via their Twitter account which read.

"To everyone who stayed up and woke up early and gave up their Sunday afternoon...we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind live reunion did not turn out as we had planned...We are filming it now and will have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

However, it was later promised by the same official Netflix Twitter that it will be available from 12pm PT time.

12 pm PT to UK time

