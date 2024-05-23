Match information, TV details, team news, referee and match odds

There will be different motivations at play when Raith Rovers host Ross County in the first leg of the cinch Premiership play-off final on Thursday evening.

For County, the focus is very much on survival as they bid to retain their top flight status after finishing the campaign in 11th place following a dramatic final day when they were leapfrogged by St Johnstone and condemned to the play-offs. Don Cowie’s side had started the day two points ahead of Saints but a 2-0 win at Motherwell combined with County’s 2-2 draw at home to Aberdeen ensured it was the Perth side who secured their safety by virtue of superior goal difference.

For Ian Murray’s Raith, the aspiration is promotion after narrowly missing out on the cinch Championship title to Dundee United following a nip and tuck battle over the course of the season. The Kirkcaldy side finished six points behind the league winners to book their place in the play-offs. They met Partick Thistle in the semi-final last week and emerged victorious following a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out after a 2-1 first leg win at Firhill was cancelled out by a 2-1 defeat at Stark’s Park in the return fixture.

Raith Rovers host Ross County in the first leg of the Premiership play-off final at Stark's Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Raith are bidding to reach the Premiership for the first time since 1997 while County are looking to extend their five-year stay in the top league - and win their second play-off final in a row after a remarkable comeback from three goals down saw them overcome Partick in the same fixture last season.

Raith Rovers v Ross County match details

The cinch Premiership play-off final first leg takes place at Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Raith Rovers v Ross County TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 10.30pm.

Raith Rovers v Ross County live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Raith Rovers v Ross County team news

Raith midfielder Kyle Turner is ineligible to face his parent club but Keith Watson and Josh Mullin are both hoping to be fit enough. County have Michee Efete back in contention after he missed the Aberdeen game so Scott Allardice and Max Sheaf are the only absentees.

Raith Rovers v Ross County referee and VAR

John Beaton is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.

