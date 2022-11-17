The sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out – titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - will see Daniel Craig return in the role of Benoit Blanc. Here’s when you can see the mystery thriller at UK cinemas and on Netflix.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion will hit cinemas and streaming platform Netflix in the coming weeks. Cr: Netflix.

The sequel to Rian Johnson’s much loved Knives Out is only week away with detective Benoit Blanc ready to return to solve another mystery.

Titled ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, the Oscar nominated franchise was given the go-ahead last year when streaming platform Netflix paid a reported $450 million to secure rights to a sequel and a prequel to the Daniel Craig hit.

Released to critical acclaim in 2019, the Knives Out series takes inspiration from many classic ‘whodunits’ that were made famous by Agatha Christie and her detective character of Poirot.

Released prior to the pandemic which saw cinemas close for almost 18 months grossed an impressive $311.4 million worldwide, with audiences and critics alike praising the film for its authenticity, hailing it as “a smartly crafted and shaped piece of entertainment”.

However, the sequel will not continue the story from the 2019 film and instead places Blanc in a new mystery with an entirely new set of characters, with director Johnson telling reporters Glass Onion would reveal more about the life of the detective than ever before.

Who is in the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig is the only returning cast member from the 2019 hit as he takes on the role of detective Benoit Blanc.

Alongside him will be a number of Hollywood stars, such as Edward Norton (Fight Club) who plays Miles Bron, a tech billionaire and Janelle Monáe (Antebellum) as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, a tech entrepreneur and Miles's ex-business partner.

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) will play Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut, Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) is Lionel Toussaint, a scientist who works for Miles and Jessica Henwick is Peg.

Also in the cast is Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) as Whiskey, Duke's girlfriend and YouTube channel assistant, Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) as Birdie Jay, a former supermodel turned fashion designer.

Dave Bautista (Guardians Of The Galaxy) is Duke Cody, a YouTube star and men's rights activist, Ethan Hawke (Sinister) joins the cast as Miles's assistant/butler, while Dallas Roberts (The Walking Dead) is Claire's husband and Jackie Hoffman (Decay) is Duke's mother.

Glass Onion runtime and age rating

Set to be another epic film, the runtime is a whopping two hours and 19 minutes.

The BBFC have also handed the film a 12A for infrequent strong language, moderate sex references, violence and drug misuse.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery release date

After Glass Onion enjoyed its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, the movie revealed it scheduled release date as November 24.

However, don’t delay on going to see it in cinemas as it has a limited theatrical release and will only be screening for one week.

When is Glass Onion on Netflix UK